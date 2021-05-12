Former SP Babul placed on five-day remand

A court in Chattogram on Wednesday granted a five-day remand for former police superintendent Babul Akhter in a case filed for killing his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in 2016.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan passed the order as the police produced Babul before the court and sought a seven-day remand for him.

Babul Akhter was produced on the first floor of the court building under tight security just before 3.00pm. At that time he looked very depressed.

A case was filed against eight people, including former superintendent of police Babul Akhter, in connection with the death of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, who was killed in broad daylight in Chattogram.

Mitu’s father Mosharraf Hossain filed the case with Panchlaish Police Station on Wednesday noon, said officer-in-charge of the police station Abul Kashem Bhuiyan.

While talking to the reporters, Mosharraf, said, “I mentioned earlier that Babul had an involvement in my daughter’s murder and now I came here to file a case against him.”

Earlier, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) detained Chattogram’s former police superintendent Babul Akhter following an investigation that made it clear that he was involved in his wife’s murder.

Santosh Kumar Chakma, investigating officer of the case, said Babul himself came to the PBI office in Mansurabad on Tuesday afternoon to check the progress of the murder case.

On June 5, 2016, unidentified assailants hacked and shot Babul’s wife Mitu dead at the port city’s GEC intersection while she was going to put her son Mahir Akhter, 7, on board his school bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the murder, Babul had filed a murder case with Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.