Bangladesh records 31 more deaths from Covid-19

Covid-19 claimed 31 more lives in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 12,076.

The country saw 40 Covid deaths on Wednesday and 33 on Tuesday.

However, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.55%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The country also confirmed 778,687 Covid-19 cases with 1,290 people coming out positive in 13,371 tests over the same period.

The daily infection rate rose to 9.58% from Wednesday’s 7.45%, while the recovery rate stood at 92.41%.

Bangladesh has so far carried out 5,690,693 tests since reporting the first Covid-19 cases on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus on the 18th of the month.