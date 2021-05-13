Eid 2021: Muslim Council of Britain issue guidance for celebrations

Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid today as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated today, Thursday, May 13.

Islam’s holy month has seen Muslims fasting from dawn until sunset in preparation for Eid.

Also known as Eid al-Fitr, celebrations will mark the end of Ramadan’s fasting and the start of a new month, Shawwal.

Many of the usual festivities, including large indoor gatherings with extended family and friend, for example, are still not possible this year as the UK strives to minimise the spread of the virus.

However, COVID-19 safe Eid prayers at the mosque and meals consumed outdoors are amongst the ways in which many British Muslims will be able to celebrate Eid safely this year.

Guidance ahead of celebrations has today been released by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) including tips to celebrate a safe Eid.

MCB’s Secretary-General, Zara Mohammed said: “British Muslims have shown great resolve and patience throughout this pandemic, especially during Ramadan for the last two years, as we have adapted to innovative ways of observing the biggest occasions in our Islamic calendar.

“Many British Muslims will have also received their first or second vaccine dose during Ramadan. As we celebrate a #SafeEid, whether vaccinated or otherwise, it is important we continue to take the utmost care when protecting our loved ones and observing public health guidance, whilst looking forward with hope, determination and faith.

“May we also use this blessed day to remember all those who have lost loved ones, our front-line key workers and pray for a swift and full recovery from the pandemic.”