Lalmonirhat villages celebrate Eid following Saudi Arabia

In line with the festive day in Saudi Arabia, residents of three unions in Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj upazila offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Thursday.

Every year, Muslims living in the villages of Tusbhandar, Sundrahabi, Kakina, Chaparhat, Chandrapur, Aminganj and Munsipara in Kaliganj observe Ramadan and Eid a day before, in accordance with Saudi Arabia.

The main Eid congregation was held at Munsipara Jame Mosque in Tusbhandar union of the upazila around 9.30 am on Thursday.

Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Mannan said local worshipers offered Eid prayers at nearby mosques adhering to all Covid safety protocols under the strict vigil of police and the administration.

Eid-ul-Fitr is also being celebrated at 11 villages in Laxmipur in line with the festive day in Saudi Arabia, home to the world’s most holy Muslim sites.

The villages are Noagaon, Joypura, Bigha, Hotatia, Sharshoi, Kanchanpur and Kalapur of Raipur upazila and Bashikpur of the district.

Among several places, the Eid congregations were held at Madania Kasemia Madrasa in Ramganj Upazila at 8am.

Residents of these villages have been celebrating all religious festivals, including Eid, for the past 40 years in line with the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Bangladesh will, however, celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated amid a global pandemic after a month of fasting.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has urged devotees to offer Eid prayers at the nearest mosques instead of Eidgah and open spaces, maintaining all health protocols.