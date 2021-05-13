Last minute crowd at Shimulia-Banglabazar Ghat

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country tomorrow. So even at the last minute, crowds of people came from Dhaka gathered at Shimulia in Munshiganj and Banglabazar in Madaripur. The number of ferries on this waterway has been increased due to high passenger pressure.

Since morning, 16 ferries have been crossing with few vehicles and hundreds of passengers.

To handle the extra pressure of passengers, ferries are going to Shimulia Ghat without loading the vehicles at Banglabazar Ghat since yesterday afternoon. Due to non-crossing of vehicles on the ferry, severe traffic jam has occurred at both the ghats. The drivers of goods trucks are the ones who are suffering the most.

BIWTC Banglabazar Ghat Manager Salauddin Ahmed said, “Due to the high pressure of passengers, the number of ferries has increased to 17. We are not loading any vehicle on the ferry from Banglabazar because it is not possible to unload the vehicles due to high pressure of passengers in Shimulia.”

Crowds of passengers were seen at all the pontoons at Banglabazar Ghat at 10 am. There were thousands of passengers in the ferries at Banglabazar Ghat. They are huddled on the ferry. After getting down at Banglabazar Ghat, the passengers are going to 21 districts of the southern region boarding on CNG-run autorickshaws, motorcycles, Mahendras and easybikes. Passengers have to pay more than double the fare.