Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produces antibodies in 97pc recipients: IEDCR

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said that the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus has produced antibodies in 97 percent of the recipients.

The government institute disclosed the findings on Wednesday after conducting a real-world study in Bangladesh.

IEDCR, however, said that 92 percent of the recipients produced antibodies a month after being injected with the vaccine.

It also said those who have history of Covid-19 infection and got vaccinated, antibody was found to be four times higher in their bodies.

The findings were disclosed after analysing the data of 120 people who received first and second doses of the vaccine.

The organisation said the research is still going on and will continue for two years.