Three Bangladeshis have been killed in a road accident in Canada.

The accident took place on the Highway 401 on the way from the capital Ottawa to Toronto on Thursday (May 13) local time.

The deceased were identified as Moniruzzaman Bijay, his mother-in-law, and Liaquat Hossain.

Moniruzzaman Bijoy died at Sunnybrook Hospital while undergoing treatment while the others died on the spot.

Moniruzzaman was the owner of famous ‘Premium Sweets’ in Bangladesh.