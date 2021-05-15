Bangladesh records 22 more Covid-19 deaths

With the deaths of 22 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,124.

During this timeline, 261 fresh cases were reported as only 3,758 samples were tested in the span of a 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 7,79,796.

Health authorities also reported 964 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,21,435, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 459 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 3,687 samples and tested 3,758. With this, a total of 57,02,286 samples were tested in the country. The infection rate is 6.95 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.68 per cent.

Among 22 deaths, four are in their 40s, and six are in their 50s while 12 are above 60 years. Of them, 13 are from Dhaka, eight from Chattogram, and one from Khulna division.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.52 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.55 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.