“Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale” to be rescreened on May 17 by TV channels

Acclaimed both locally and globally, the docudrama titled “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”, will be rescreened on BTV and BTV World at 3:30 pm on her Homecoming Day on May 17.

Some private television channels will also screen the visual.

On this day in 1981, Sheikh Hasina, now the Prime Minister, at the end of six years of waiting following her father – Bangabandhu’s assassination, landed on the country whose flag and freedom owe to the leadership of her father.

A phone call from the other end of the world transmitted the most nightmarish news to Sheikh Hasina, now the Prime Minister and Sheikh Rehana that their father, also the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his entire family was assassinated in Bangladesh.

That changed the course of their lives and also the course of the history of her land.

The ordeals, the ups and downs, and the turnaround Sheikh Hasina, came across since that moment on August 15, 1975, was narrated in her voice in the docudrama titled “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”directed by Piplu Khan.

Earlier, the film, produced by —Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Nasrul Hamid Bipu— two trustees of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), was screened at Dhaka Lit Fest, Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata, and International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film on Hasina has won international acclaim because it reflected the untold stories of her life as the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In an attempt to get a peek into her life, the camera followed her inside her kitchen and library.

It took around five years to make the one-hour-ten-minute film, which captures through Hasina’s eyes the heyday of freedom struggle in Bangladesh, the capturing of her father by the Pakistani forces, and finally, the assassination of Bangabandhu and his entire family.

According to film buffs, people had earlier thought that it would be a typical narrative on the prime minister.

But, it is less-explored aspects of her life that intrigued them.

The movie, produced by two of the trustees if CRI, offered the first-person narrative of Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana on how the world seemed upside down when they heard the news of the assassination of their father and the entire family, how they struggled to get back to the very country liberated by their father, and how Sheikh Hasina reclaimed her space and became the prime minister.