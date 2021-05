The government and private offices will resume tomorrow as the three-day public holiday on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr ended today.

The Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslims, was celebrated in the country with religious fervour and zeal on

Friday, maintaining health guidelines issued by the government in a bid to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

On the occasion, the holidays were from May 13 to May 15.