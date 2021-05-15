Schools, colleges won’t reopen on May 23

Schools and colleges will not be reopened on May 23 in the wake of the extension of ongoing nationwide restrictions on movement for one week more, said Deputy Minister of Education Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury on Saturday.

Sources at the Ministry of Education said the educational institutions will be reopened after some days, but those will not be reopened for all. Classrooms will only be opened for SSC and HSC examinees only. After conducting their classes on brief syllabuses, examinations will be taken.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said since the government is considering to extend the ongoing restrictions for one week more, it would not be possible to reopen the schools and colleges on May 23 and universities on May 24.

