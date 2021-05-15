Schools, colleges won’t reopen on May 23

Sources at the Ministry of Education said the educational institutions will be reopened after some days, but those will not be reopened for all. Classrooms will only be opened for SSC and HSC examinees only. After conducting their classes on brief syllabuses, examinations will be taken.
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said since the government is considering to extend the ongoing restrictions for one week more, it would not be possible to reopen the schools and colleges on May 23 and universities on May 24.
All educational institutions across the country are closed since March 17, 2020 following the detection of the first Covid-19 case in the country on March 8 that year.
After a long holiday, the government announced re-opening of schools and colleges on May 30 and universities on May 24.