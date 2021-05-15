Strict lockdown extended up to May 23

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved a proposal of extending the ongoing strict restrictions of lockdown by one week more due to delay in fall in coronavirus transmission and growing presence of Indian variant of the deadly virus.

It was confirmed by State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Saturday.

He said the Prime Minister approved the extension of ongoing restrictions from May 17 to May 23. A circular will be issued on Sunday in this regard.

The State Minister for Public Administration said the previous restrictions will remain in force from May 17 to May 23.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Cabinet Division said the coronavirus transmission are likely to increase after the Eid holidays. “We think that the transmission is likely to grow from May 22 to May 30,” he said. “Because of it, the government has decided to extend the restrictions.”

The first working day after Eid holidays falls on Sunday (May 16). A circular will be issued on that day regarding the extension of lockdown. However, the previous restrictions will remain in force.

The lockdown was first announced on April 5 in the wake of rise in coronavirus transmission this year. Though the lockdown was followed in a relaxed mood, the government announced “strict lockdown” from April 14 due to further rise in transmission. It was finally extended to May 16.

On the other hand, the government has imposed restrictions on plying of motor launches and long distant bus services during the Eid-ul-Fitr. However, home-bound people are leaving for their native villages risking their lives. As a result, risk of coronavirus transmission has grown.