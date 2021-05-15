West Bengal govt extends lockdown till May 30

Amid a spike in the number of coronavirus infections, the West Bengal government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state up to May 30, reports Times Now.

This came after it registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 10,94,802.

The death toll in West Bengal rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the health department has said in its bulletin.

This time, the state government has announced additional restrictions in view of the surge in Covid cases in the state.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not during the lockdown period:

All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed.

All government and private offices and establishments shall remain closed.

Essential emergency services will be allowed to function.

Shopping complexes, malls, restaurants, salons, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed.

Retail shops to remain open only from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Sweets and meat shops allowed to remain open from 10am to 5pm.

Medical shops and optical shops will remain open as usual.

Parks and zoos will remain closed.

Metro services closed, local trains and buses will remain closed except for emergency essential service personnel.

Private cars, taxis exempted from emergency essential services.

Metro services will operate only for those who are engaged in emergency services.

Goods carrier to remain suspended except for medical and food services.

All political, entertainment, cultural, religious gathering are prohibited.

All industries and manufacturing units will remain closed except for food and medical supplies and medical packaging services.