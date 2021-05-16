Banglabazar-Shimulia, Paturia-Daulatdia ghats overcrowded again

Pressure of Dhaka-bound passengers at Banglabazar-Shimulia Ghat increased after 11am on Sunday as people started returning the capital after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

BIWTC’s Banglabazar Ghat sources said the pressure of the returnees and vehicles were seen low in number this morning but it started rising after 11am as hundreds of people from southern region are coming to the ghat riding on different vehicles.

They seemed hardly concerned about maintaining hygiene rules although there is an alarming COVID surge in neighbouring India and Nepal.

Meanwhile, passengers and vehicles are currently crossing Daulatdia-Paturia route in 16 small and large ferries.

Launches and speedboats are being closed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Ferries were given permission to cross the river with trucks carrying emergency goods, and ambulances carrying dead bodies and sick patients. But, the common people were seen crossing the river to reach their village homes for celebrating Eid holidays.

Homebound people of the country’s southern districts used the ferries to cross the river Padma as the government suspended plying of motor launches and speed boats.