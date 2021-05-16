Bangladesh records 25 more Covid-19 deaths

With the deaths of 25 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,149.

On Saturday, as many as 22 persons died from the deadly virus and 261 contracted.

During this timeline, 363 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,80,159.

Health authorities also reported 601 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,22,036, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 459 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 5,508 samples and tested 5,430.

With this, a total of 57,07,716 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 6.69 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.67 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.55 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.56 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 33,84,845 people globally and infected 16,32,19,391 while 14,15,48,198 made recovery as of today afternoon.