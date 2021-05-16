Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue

Bangladesh on Sunday urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take up the issue of violence and breach of security in the Al-Quds Al-Shareef and the entire occupied land of the State of Palestine.

“Bangladesh considers that there is no pretext that can justify killings of innocent civilians; no argument can justify the disruption of prayer by the worshippers and breach of international humanitarian laws and human rights standard,” Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen said.

He said Bangladesh believes in a comprehensive and durable solution to the Palestinian crisis in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quarter Road Map while the UNSC should take up the issue as the principal organ of the UN, charged with ensuring international peace and security.

Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s position in the open-ended meeting of the OIC Executive Committee held on virtual platform today, a foreign ministry press release said here.

The meeting was convened in response to the repeated attacks of terrorist nature by the Israeli occupation forces on the innocent civilians in Al-Quds Al Shareef, bombing on the Al Aksa mosque compound followed by attack on worshipers and the eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

In the meeting, Bangladesh endorsed the OIC group statement at the UN and agreed for resumption of 10th Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, if the UNSC fails to uphold its responsibility.

Momen urged all the member states to stand strong and work for the betterment of humanity.

Bangladesh expressed its sadness and deep condolences to the victims of the recent atrocities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her letter to the President of the State of Palestine said, “I take this opportunity to reiterate Bangladesh’s unflinching commitment in realizing the inalienable rights of the brotherly people of Palestine for an independent homeland and a sovereign and viable State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”