Israeli strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Gaza health officials said 16 women and 10 children were among the dead.
Israel’s military said it had been targeting leaders and infrastructure linked to Hamas.
Hamas launched a new barrage of rockets towards southern Israel on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a UN Security Council meeting has begun, with international mediators hoping to broker a ceasefire.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by describing the violence as “utterly appalling” and said the fighting must stop immediately.
Since it began on Monday at least 188 people have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 injured, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.
Ten people, including two children, have been killed by Hamas attacks on Israel, Israeli officials say.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al Maliki said “there are no words to describe the horrors our people are enduring” as he urged international pressure at a UN Security Council session.
“Think on what it feels to see your roads crumbling down and to be able to protect them, think of what it means to sleep not knowing which one of you will wake up,” he added.
“Israel is killing Palestinians in Gaza one family at a time .. Israel is persecuting our people, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza fighters was not imminent, despite diplomatic moves to restore calm.
“Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing with full force,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech.
“We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel’s citizens. It will take time.”