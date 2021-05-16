Israeli strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Forty-two people have died in the latest Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as the conflict with Palestinians entered its seventh day.

Gaza health officials said 16 women and 10 children were among the dead.

Israel’s military said it had been targeting leaders and infrastructure linked to Hamas.

Hamas launched a new barrage of rockets towards southern Israel on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a UN Security Council meeting has begun, with international mediators hoping to broker a ceasefire.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by describing the violence as “utterly appalling” and said the fighting must stop immediately.

Since it began on Monday at least 188 people have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 injured, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Ten people, including two children, have been killed by Hamas attacks on Israel, Israeli officials say.