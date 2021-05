Anwarul Azim Anar, Member of Parliament (MP) from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, sustained injuries in a road accident in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah on Sunday morning.

His private assistant secretary MA Rauf confirmed this information to media.

He said, “The accident took place in Balakandar area of the upazila around 10:30 am.”

Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Shibli Nomani was also injured in the accident.