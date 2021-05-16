Mother, son killed in Sylhet road crash

A woman and her two-year-old son died in a head-on collision between a private car and a bus on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Sylhet on Sunday.

Five others were injured in the accident.

Police identified the deceased as Beauty Roy, wife of Gopesh Roy of Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj, and her son Rupak Roy.

The accident occurred at Satmail around 1:30pm when the Dhaka-bound bus collided with the Sylhet-bound private car.

Beauty Roy died on the spot and her son succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, said Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of South Surma Police Station.