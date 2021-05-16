NEWHAM COUNCIL JOINS WITH GOOD THINKING TO SUPPORT RESIDENTS WITH THEIR MENTAL HEALTH

As the country starts to return to some normality following more than a year of uncertainty, and the significant impact on people’s lives from Covid-19, many of us are still suffering from the effects of poor mental health.

Newham Council has collaborated with Good Thinking and other partners to create the Five Ways to Wellbeing and Islam. These five steps give practical tips and advice on how to improve your mental health and wellbeing. These steps are also encouraged in Islamic teachings.

Connect with Allah and with people

Be physically active

Learn something new each day

Give to others

Pay attention to the present moment

Endorsed by the Muslim Council for Britain, British Islamic Medical Association and The British Board of Scholars and Imams, the Five Ways to Wellbeing and Islam is available in six languages English, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu, Somali and Arabic as part of the wider toolkit.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, Newham Council

“Newham Council is delighted to be collaborating with Good Thinking to raise awareness of mental health wellbeing within the Muslim community, especially in this extraordinary climate. It is vital that communities recognise that poor mental health is an illness and treat it with the same seriousness as poor physical health. It is comforting to know that there are many resources available to help treat mental illness, and I urge residents not to suffer in silence. The first step is acknowledging it and then talking to your GP who can refer or signpost you to the right services.”

Dr Wajid Akhter, Vice President, British Islamic Medical Association

“In order for communities to improve their mental health, they need to be able to view it in terms that they recognise and empathise with. The “5 ways to good mental wellbeing and Islam” developed by Good Thinking is a perfect example of faith based and mental health expertise combining to produce guidance that is not only accessible, but hopefully inspirational.”

Sheikh Hasan, Founding Trustee, The British Board of Scholars & Imams (BBSI)

“With our communities feeling worried, anxious and isolated during these challenging times, Good Thinking highlights that there are lots of things we can do to look after our mental wellbeing and help others. We are pleased to endorse this campaign, and commit to working alongside Good Thinking and other key partners to play our role in supporting our community.”

Dr Imrana Siddiqui, GP & Clinical Lead for Mental Health North East London CCG

“Islam promotes a holistic way of life and encourages good mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Good Thinking, by meaningfully co-producing with Muslim communities and experts, has produced a compelling resource incorporating values of Islam harmoniously into NHS guidance. We hope Muslim communities will find these culturally tailored resources relatable and practical in promoting wellbeing and self-care during these challenging times and beyond.”

The Five Ways to Wellbeing and Islam is the first in a series of resources that have been produced to support Newham residents and Londoners more widely to improve their mental health. In the coming months content will be available for other faith groups.