BCB sells broadcast rights to Ban-Tech

Bangladesh Cricket Board sold their new home series media rights to Ban-Tech, a marketing agent for the broadcast deal, for the next two years.

Ban-Tech, who earlier brought the TV rights for the West Indies series in January, was the sole bidder for the deal.

According to BCB sources, Ban-Tech was given the rights after they managed to bid close to the floor price.

“We are happy (with Ban-Tech) as they managed to bid close to our expectation,” said a BCB official close to the development.

“We were expecting USD 19 million (TK 161 crore) and they are quite close to that amount,” he added.

BCB earlier on April 28 invited offers along with the financial proposal for their national men’s team’s home series broadcasting rights from May 18, 2021 to October 5, 2023.

Bangladesh national team is scheduled to play nine home series during this time frame comprising seven Tests along with 18 ODIs and 19 T20Is.

BCB earlier sold its worldwide media rights for six years to Gazi TV for the price of USD 20.02 million that ran until April 2020.

T Sports and Gazi TV are expected to air the upcoming home series as Ban-Tech is having negotiation with them, confirmed a BCB official.