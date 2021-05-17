Cabinet paves way to set up gold refineries in Bangladesh

The cabinet has paved the way to set up gold refineries in Bangladesh by approving the draft of Gold Policy 2018 (Amendment 2021) in principle.

The draft policy has kept provisions of importing unrefined gold or partially-refined gold alongside gold and gold bars as well as setting up refineries in the country.

The approval came from the cabinet meeting held virtually on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the reporters after the meeting, reports BSS.

“In the draft policy, the gold refinery has been defined and the commerce ministry will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to set up and run the gold refinery following the international standards,” said the cabinet secretary.

He said the prime minister has directed to include other valuable goods such as diamond, platinum in the policy as it will create employment for a good number of people due to by-products of the valuable goods.