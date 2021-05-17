Journalist Rozina confined for 5 hrs at Secretariat

Rozina Islam, a senior reporter of daily Prothom Alo, was confined inside the Secretariat in Dhaka for more than five hours for allegedly taking pictures of government documents on Monday. She was later handed over to Shahbagh police by the Health Ministry.

The journalist went to the Ministry of Health in the Secretariat to perform her professional duties at around 3.30pm. Shee was locked in a room there. At that time her mobile phone was taken away. At one stage of the confinement she fell ill there.

Journalists from various media outlets visited the building of the Ministry of Health after receiving the news of Rozina Islam’s confinement. But when the media wanted to know the reason for Rozina’s detention, the Health Ministry officials did not say anything.

Journalists gathered outside the Secretariat to protest the harassment and confinement of Rozina Islam in the afternoon.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry Maidul Islam a complaint had been lodged against Rozina Islam for taking pictures of some documents.

Rozina Islam has been taken to Shahbagh police station. Police said journalist Rozina Islam was brought to the police station following a complaint from the Health Ministry.