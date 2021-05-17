Per capita income increases to $2,227: Mannan

Country’s per capita income has now increased from $ 2,064. to $ 2,227 which is equivalent to TK 188,873.

Planning Minister MA Mannan placed the statistics in the Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while other cabinet members at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

“Our per capita income has stood at $ 2,227 in fiscal year 2020-21, but the previous per capita income was $ 2064. So, the growth rate is nine percent,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

He said TK 188,873 has been calculated at the rate of TK 84.81 against per dollar.

He said the country’s GDP has also increased to TK 30,87,300 crore now from TK 27,96,358 crore, according to the primary data. “It’s a good achievement,” said the cabinet secretary.

Mentioning that today (Monday) is the 41st Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming day, he said this achievement has come as a good gesture on the day.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister was greeted on her homecoming day.