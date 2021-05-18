Chinese engineer killed in Sylhet by compatriot

A Chinese engineer was stabbed to death by his compatriot colleague at their rented house in Sylhet on Tuesday morning.

The deceased is Wentao Wei, 48, an engineer of Kumargaon Power Plant in the divisional city, police said.

The police said that 12 Chinese nationals, all of who are electrical engineer and employed at the KPP, have been living at a rented flat on the fourth floor of House 11/9 in Block B of Pashchim Pathantula Residential Area of Sylhet city.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said that Wei and Chao, 34, were in their flat in the morning when their other colleagues left it for their workplace.

Later, they engaged in a quarrel over their personal matter and, at one stage, Chao stabbed in the left chest of Wei, leaving him critically injured, he said.

‘On information, Wei’s colleagues rushed to the house and took Wei to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died at around 11:00am,’ the police officer said, adding that the victim’s body was taken later to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.

He said that Chao also was injured in the incident and marks of stabbing were found in the backside of his neck and right thigh.

‘Chaw was taken to a nearby private hospital for primary treatment and then was admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital under police custody,’ he said.

Kotwali police officer-in-charge SM Abu Farhad told that Wei’s wife reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and she also sent a message to the Bangladesh Police in this regard.

‘A murder case would be filed after receiving a written complaint in this connection by the victim’s wife,’ he said, adding that providing clearance from the airport was taking time because of Covid-19 situation.