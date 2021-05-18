Israel continues Gaza air raids, 213 killed

Dozens of air strikes pounded Gaza on Tuesday as US President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At least 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed in Gaza since the attacks began. About 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded. Twelve people in Israel have died, including two children, while at least 300 have been wounded.

Biden held his third phone conversation with Netanyahu since violence flared on May 10 and expressed support for a ceasefire. But the US president stopped short of demanding an end to the violence.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the implementation of a ceasefire, following a video conference of EU foreign ministers, adding that the call was backed by all the bloc’s member states except Hungary.

Meanwhile in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian protester during demonstrations.