Journalist leaders meet Law Minister, demand Rozina’s release

Leaders of the different journalist organizations on Tuesday met Law Minister Anisul Huq demanding immediate release of Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam and withdrawal of the false case lodged against her.

A delegation of journalist leaders led by Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Ilias Khan, Joint Secretary Mainul Alam, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) President Tapan Bishwas and Finance Secretary Masud Ul Haque, Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) President Pantho Rahman met the minister at his Gulshan residence at night.

After the meeting with journalist leaders, Law Minister Anisul haque told reporters that Rozina will get justice in the court while she would be produced on Thursday.

He also assured that the prosecution of the concern court will assist the journalist properly.

Earlier on the day, the journalist leaders also met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for the same reason.