Take action against corrupts, instead of suing journalists: Hanif

Awami League joint general secretary and Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency’s lawmaker Mahbubul Alam Hanif has said the country and the nation will be benefited if strict action is taken against corrupts instead of suing journalists.

He posted it on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening. Asked about the post, Hanif condemned the incident happened centering journalist Rozina Islam.

Hanif said, “It was absolutely undesirable that the government’s image would be tarnished due to the misdeeds of any official of a ministry. We want each ministry works transparently, takes the prime minister’s plans of country’s development forward, and brightens the image of the government.”

He also termed the incident happened to Rozina Islam at the secretariat as “very unfortunate, untoward and undesirable.”

Hanif also strongly condemned the incident.

The Awami Leage leader said the mass media is the mirror of society. People get right information through it. It also helps the government. There should be good relation between the government and mass media. But, sometimes this relation is hampered due to corrupt people. So, the country and the nation would be benefitted if steps are taken against the corrupt people instead of implicating journalists in cases.

Awami League central committee member and former acting president of Chhatra League Marufa Akter uploaded a post on her Facebook page criticising harassment of journalist Rozina Islam. She also demanded release of the journalist.

She said one or two ministries, several ministers and secretaries, and officials are enough to do harm the government.