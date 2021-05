Eleven India returnees out of 150, who are under quarantine in Satkhira, have tested positive for Covid-19.

All the patients will be given treatment at a separate unit of Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

Satkhira Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hussain Safayet informed the samples of the 11 patients will be sent to IEDCR in Dhaka for testing to know if those are the deadly Indian variants.

The rest will be sent to their respective homes.