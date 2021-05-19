‘Bangavax’ single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal

The world’s first one-dose mRNA vaccine against the coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) developed by Globe Biotech Limited of Bangladesh has been published in the renowned US medical journal ‘Vaccine’.

‘Bangavax’ is the world’s first effective single-dose vaccine made using mRNA technology that has successfully shown strong protection in human cells and animals against the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Globe Biotech Limited, a Bangladeshi company, has developed this vaccine with its own technology in tandem with world-renowned vaccine developers which also take Bangladesh to a unique height on the world stage.

Despite the inherent limitations of working in developing countries like Bangladesh, such as the management of raw materials, adaptation to new technologies, lack of research funds, etc. the vaccine was developed by a smart team of young scientists led by Dr. Nazneen Sultana and Kakon Nag.

Its unique design, technology and formulation have been able to create effective pharmacological reactions in animals.

Pre-clinical studies have shown that this vaccine is tolerant and safe in human cells and animals, and there is evidence of specific antibody production on the 7th day after vaccination, with the desired dose on the 14th day. Adequate numbers of memory cells were found for the first 91 days after vaccination, indicating that the vaccine is capable of providing long-term protection against the virus.

A total of 43,548 participants underwent randomization, of whom 43,448 received injections: 21,720 with BNT162b2 and 21,728 with placebo. There were 8 cases of Covid-19 with onset at least 7 days after the second dose among participants assigned to receive BNT162b2 and 162 cases among those assigned to placebo; BNT162b2 was 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 (95% credible interval, 90.3 to 97.6). Similar vaccine efficacy (generally 90 to 100%) was observed across subgroups defined by age, sex, race, ethnicity, baseline body-mass index, and the presence of coexisting conditions. Among 10 cases of severe Covid-19 with onset after the first dose, 9 occurred in placebo recipients and 1 in a BNT162b2 recipient. The safety profile of BNT162b2 was characterized by short-term, mild-to-moderate pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headache. The incidence of serious adverse events was low and was similar in the vaccine and placebo groups.

This vaccine will be cheaper than other mRNA vaccines. So, it will be more affordable to low- and middle-income countries.