Bangladesh sees 37 more deaths, 1,608 cases from coronavirus

With the deaths of 37 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,248.

During this timeline, 1,608 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,83,737.

Health authorities also reported 1,923 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,26,132, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 478 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 20,498 samples and tested 20,528.

With this, a total of 57,55,446 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 7.83 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.62 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.65 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.56 per cent.

Among 37 deaths, one in his 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, and seven are in their 50s while 24 are above 60 years. Of them, 16 are from Dhaka, 15 from Chattogram, two from Khulna, two from Sylhet, one from Rangpur, and one from Mymensingh division.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 34,20,795 people globally and infected 16,49,63,588 while 14,39,51,620 made recovery as of today afternoon.