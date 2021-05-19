Hefazat leader Mufti Farooq arrested in Sylhet

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Farooq Ahmed was arrested Tuesday evening in a case filed over attack and vandalism in Jamserpur and Dhalipara village in Rampasha union of Sylhet’s Bishwanath upazila during the group’s strike.
He was arrested from Bishwanath-Osmaninagar upazila border area during a police raid led by Bishwanath Police Inspector Roma Prasad Chakraborty, Sub-Inspector Nur Hossain and Aftabuzzaman.
He had been absconding since a case was filed regarding the sabotage during Hefazat-e-Islam strike on March 28 in Bishwanath.
On March 29, Nazmul Islam Shipu of Dhalipara village filed the case against 312 people, naming 62 of them.
Farooq Ahmed was the main accused in the case.