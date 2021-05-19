Hefazat leader Mufti Farooq arrested in Sylhet

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Farooq Ahmed was arrested Tuesday evening in a case filed over attack and vandalism in Jamserpur and Dhalipara village in Rampasha union of Sylhet’s Bishwanath upazila during the group’s strike.

He was arrested from Bishwanath-Osmaninagar upazila border area during a police raid led by Bishwanath Police Inspector Roma Prasad Chakraborty, Sub-Inspector Nur Hossain and Aftabuzzaman.

He had been absconding since a case was filed regarding the sabotage during Hefazat-e-Islam strike on March 28 in Bishwanath.

On March 29, Nazmul Islam Shipu of Dhalipara village filed the case against 312 people, naming 62 of them.