Human chain held in Moulvibazar protesting Israeli attack on Palestinians

A human chain was held at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday morning protesting Israeli attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and Palestinians.

Bangladesh Muslim Jubo Oikya Parishad’s Sreemangal unit organised the human chain at Chowmuhana Chattar where people from all walks of life participated.

Speakers said Israel has viciously attacked the worshipers of Palestine. Even after such a barbaric attack, the world community has remained silent.

They also urged to boycott Israeli product until the country stop violence.