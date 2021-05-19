Journalist Rozina’s arrest “something concerning”: UN

The United Nations has said journalist Rozina Islam’s arrest is obviously “something concerning”, noting that journalists need to be able to do their work free of any sort of harassment or physical threat anywhere around the world.

“Look, I’ve seen…we’ve seen the press reports on the journalist that was arrested in Bangladesh. It’s, obviously, something that we’re looking at. It’s something that’s concerning,” said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, in a regular briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said their position has been clear and obviously that includes Bangladesh and every other country.

“I think we’ve seen the very important work that journalists all around the world have done during the pandemic, and they need to be able to continue that work, wherever they may work,” he said.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent journalist Rozina Islam to judicial custody after rejecting the demand of police to take her on a five-day remand.

She was arrested in a case under the Official Secrets Act on Monday night.