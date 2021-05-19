Journos form human chain demanding Rozina’s release

Demanding Rozina Islam’s unconditional release, withdrawal of case and punishment of officials of the Health Ministry, the journalists are forming human chain programme in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.

Organised by different organisations including Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist (BFUJ), Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF), Bangladesh Photo Journalist Association and Rangpur Divisional Journalist Association (RDJA)), the programme started at 11am.

The leaders said the movement will go on until Rozina Islam’s release.

Meanwhile, the journalists are staging demonstration across the country, including Dhaka, protesting arrest and harassment of Rozina.

Rozina Islam, senior reporter of Prothom Alo, was detained on Monday night on charge of “stealing” the government documents and taking photographs of them on her mobile phone without due permission.

She was sent to jail on Tuesday in a case filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.