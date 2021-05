Schedule for by-elections to four vacant constituencies May 24

With a view to holding by-elections to four vacant constituencies in the upcoming July, the Election Commission (EC) will declare schedule on May 24.

The EC took the decision in a meeting at its office at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday.

EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker informed journalists in this regard.

The vacant constituencies are: Laxmipur-2, Sylhet-3, Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5.