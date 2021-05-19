US actor Charles Grodin dies from cancer

American actor Charles Grodin, known for his deadpan comic delivery in Broadway, film and television roles, died on Tuesday at age 86 at his home in Winton, Connecticut, the New York Times reported.

The newspaper, citing Grodin’s son, said the cause of death was bone marrow cancer

Grodin had a number of stage credits before being cast in director Mike Nichols’ “Catch-22” in 1970 (after unsuccessfully auditioning for “The Graduate”), then landed his big break by starring in “Heartbreak Kid,” as a newlywed who falls in love with another woman, played by Cybill Shepherd, on his honeymoon.

Grodin worked steadily thereafter, co-starring opposite Warren Beatty in “Heaven Can Wait” and portraying an on-the-run accountant with Robert De Niro in “Midnight Run.”

“Chuck was as good a person as he was an actor,” De Niro said in a statement issued through his publicist. “‘Midnight Run’ was a great project to work on, and Chuck made it an even better one. He will be missed. I am very very sad to hear of his passing.”

Other memorable roles include “Dave,” in which he appeared as the accountant of a man masquerading as the president of the United States, who is asked to help analyze the federal budget; and the “Beethoven” movies, broad comedies in which he played the set-upon dad to a scene-stealing Saint Bernard.