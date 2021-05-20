Bangladesh records 36 die, 1,457 infected in 24 hrs

With the deaths of 36 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,284.

During this timeline, 1,457 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,85,194.

Health authorities also reported 1,378 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,27,510, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 482 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 19,425 samples and tested 19,437.

With this, a total of 57,74,883 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 7.50 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.60 per cent.

Among 32 deaths, two were in their 20s, one his 30s, five in their 40s, and nine are in their 50s while 19 are above 60 years. Of them, 12 are from Dhaka, 14 from Chattogram, three each from Rajshahi and Sylhet, two from Khulna, and one each from Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.65 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.56 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 34,33,602 people globally and infected 16,56,29,929 while 14,46,88,930 made recovery as of today afternoon.