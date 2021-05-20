Biman suspends Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 5 days

Don't Miss
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia for five days starting Thursday after KSA authorities imposed new conditions on visitors against the backdrop of Covid-19 including hotel quarantine .

Bangladesh Biman issued a notice issued in this regard this morning.
The suspension will remain active till May 24, the notice added.

All passengers are specially requested to contact any of the nearest aviation offices to book their hotel and schedule their next flight, the notice also reads.