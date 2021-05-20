Chinese worker’s death: Wife files murder complaint against colleague in Sylhet

Two days after a Chinese national was allegedly stabbed to death in Sylhet, her wife has lodged a police complaint formally accusing his colleague of the crime.

Wang Qiu, the wife of Wei Wentao, filed the complaint at Sylhet Kotwali Police Station against her husband’s colleague Sun Xion, also a Chinese national, in the morning, a day after arriving here from China.

Wei, 40, was allegedly stabbed to death by Sun, 48, in the Pathantula area of Sylhet on Tuesday after an argument between them turned violent. Both the victim and the accused worked at a power plant in Kumargaon.

The accused, Sun, is currently undergoing treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital under police custody, Samsuddin Saleh Ahmad Chowdhury of Kotwali Model Police Station said.

He said that the autopsy of the deceased would be done on Thursday as per the Chinese Embassy’s request.

The crime happened around 8am on Tuesday at a flat on the 5th floor of a residential building, where 13 Chinese workers of the same power plant live.

Informed by the locals, around 1pm Kotwali police and a team from the Sylhet Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) reached the spot and recovered the body.

Sun was also rushed to the hospital as too suffered injuries during the fight.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model police station, SM Abu Farhad, said the victim was stabbed in the chest.