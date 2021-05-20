Court to pass order on Rozina Islam’s bail Sunday

A Dhaka court has set Sunday to pass order on Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam’s bail petition in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah fixed the date today (Thursday) after the bail petition was heard virtually.

Rozina was not produced before the court during the hearing.

Citing the reason of delaying the bail order, the court also allowed time for prosecution to submitting some important evidence before the court to examine on Sunday.

Earlier, the prosecution, during the hearing, wanted to submit a video that circulated last night. In the video, Rozina was found saying that she had made a mistake and would be willing to give a written undertaking.

Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, Ashraful Alam, Prashanta Karmakar and Aminul Gani represented Rozina at the hearing.

Shomaji said the charge brought against his client under Section 3 the Official Secrets Act, is not applicable for this case.

“The rest three allegations against Rozina are bailable. She is not kind of person who can flee the country after getting bail. She is a woman and has a child.So, she is eligible for bail,” he said.

Opposing the bail, state lawyer Hemayet Uddin Hiron said, “The case is non-bailable, so, there is no scope for Rozina to get bail.”

The journalist was shown arrested in the case and sent to Kashimpur Women’s Jail on Tuesday after her bail was rejected.

She was detained at the Ministry of Health inside the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday night on charge of “stealing” government documents and taking photographs of them on her mobile phone without permission.

Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed filed the case against her with Ramna Police Station.