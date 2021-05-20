Ex-MP Awal detained over Pallabi murder

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained MA Awal, former lawmaker from Laxmipur-1 seat, over murder of a young man in broad daylight in capital’s Pallabi area on May 16.

Confirming the detention news on Thursday morning, Lt Col Muhammad Khairul Islam, director of RAB’s intelligence wing, said the former lawmaker has been nabbed from Bhairab.

According to the case statement, MP Awal killed Shahin Uddin, 33, over a land dispute.

On May 16, Awal’s supporters stabbed Shahin indiscriminately with machetes in front of his seven-year-old child on Road No 31 under section 12 in broad daylight, leaving him dead on the spot.

A video footage, later, went viral on social media.

Mentioning the name of 20 persons including Awal, the victim’s wife Aklima Begum lodged a murder case.

Police, however, arrested two accused in connection with the killing.