Hasina happy as new generation takes interest to know history

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday appreciated the new generation as it wants to know the history of the country and feels proud of the victory in the Liberation War.

“If this trend continues, Bangladesh must be a developed and prosperous Golden Bangladesh in the world and we’ll be able to fulfil the dream of the Father of the Nation,” she said.

She said this while speaking at an event marking the handover of Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award for 2021) to nine individuals and one institution in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said the ideals were lost after 1975 based on which Bangladesh got its independence.

“We’ve been able to bring back those ideals,” she said.

She said whenever Awami League comes to power, it tries to return the dignity to the Freedom Fighters of the country. “We obviously recognise the contributions of the individuals whatever they had done.”

She said her task is to do something for the families of valiant Freedom Fighters so that the respect and reverence they are getting continue generation after generation.

Congratulating the award winners, the Prime Minister said their works will encourage the future generation to follow their footsteps to do something for the country and its people utilising their merits and creativities.

Hasina said the people of independent Bangladesh will always move around the world with their heads ever high.

“We want that…we’ve attained our victory in the Liberation War…we won’t beg for mercy from anyone,” she said.

The Prime Minister said the government always wants to ensure a decent life for the people of the country. “We always work for that, we want to march forward upholding whatever the country has achieved,” she said.

Earlier, she handed over the highest civilian award among nine individuals and one organisation.

AKM Bazlur Rahman, Shaheed Ahsanullah Master and Brig Gen (retd) Khurshid Uddin Ahmed and Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu have been named posthumously for the award in recognition of their contributions to Independence and the Liberation War.

Dr Mrinmoy Guha Neogi received the highest state award for his contributions to science and technology, Mohadeb Saha for literature; Ataur Rahman and Gazi Mazharul Anwar for culture, and Dr M Amjad Hossain for social work.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council judged for the award in the research and training category.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam conducted the programne while Ataur Rahman spoke on behalf of the award recipients.

Bangladesh has been recognising individuals and institutions with the award every year since 1977.