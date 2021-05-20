It’s very regrettable; nothing to hide: FM about Rozina issue

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said it is very regrettable what happened to journalist Rozina Islam and there is nothing to hide by the government.

He said they will have to face the international community for the behaviour of a few people.

“It’s very regrettable. The government of Sheikh Hasina is a media-friendly one. We’ve nothing to hide. I know, as Foreign Ministry, we’ve to face it. Many will raise questions. We don’t want such incidents,” Dr Momen said, reports UNB.

He appreciated the role of the media for unearthing many stories, including the pillow saga. “[the] government has taken action. You help [the] government. We thank you.”

The Foreign Minister said this when his comment was sought on the Rozina Islam issue.

Rozina is accused under sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and sections 379 and 411 of the Penal Code, for allegedly attempting to “collect sensitive government documents and taking photos of them” at the Health Ministry.

On May 18, a magistrate court turned down the police department’s request for a 5-day remand and instead sent her to jail until her bail hearing scheduled for today.

Rozina was confined to a room for nearly six hours as she went to the Health Ministry on May 17 when she fell ill and fainted. She was then taken to Shahbagh Police Station.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Watch said Bangladesh authorities should drop all the “oppressive charges” against renowned journalist Rozina Islam.

Rozina’s colleagues believe she was detained over her reporting on corruption and mismanagement in the public health sector, including the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the HRW.