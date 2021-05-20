Shana, Diya reach mixed team final in World Cup

Bangladesh archers – Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique stormed into the final in the recurve mixed team event of the ongoing Archery World Cup stage two after beating Canada by 5-3 set-points in the semifinals at Lausanne in Switzerland on Thursday.

The Shana-Diya pair earlier defeated ninth-ranked Spain by 5-4 set-points in the quarterfinals before they outplayed top-ranked Germany by 5-1 set-points in the second round.

The 17th ranked Bangladeshi pair registered a 5-3 set-point win over Iran in the first round of their recurve mixed team event.

“Alhamdulillah,” Shana shared his immediate reaction in his official Facebook account after the victory.

The Shana-Diya pair will face the second-ranked Netherlands in the gold final on May 23.

Netherlands pair – Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg beat Mexico in the semifinals while they defeated their France and Kazakhstan opponents in their previous two round matches.

Netherlands earlier received a bye in their first-round match.