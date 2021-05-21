5 Rohingya camps under lockdown

The lockdwon would be effective on W2, 3, 4, 15 camps in Ukhiya, and 24 No. in Teknaf from where most of the cases originated.

Mohammad Shamsu Douza, additional commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation (RRR), confirmed the matter.

On Wednesday 45 refugees tested positive out of 247 people tested for the virus. It is the single biggest daily infection in the camps

A total of 863 people in 34 Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar were infected with the virus while 13 have, so far, died.

Eid and Tarawih gatherings during holy Ramadan are the key reasons behind the outbreak, said Dr Toha Bhuiyan, coordinator of health affair branch of the RRR.