Bangladesh elected Chair of ILO Technical Committee on Covid-19

Bangladesh has been elected as the Chair of the Technical Committee to steer the global negotiations for an inclusive, sustainable and human centred recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative Md Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva will chair the negotiations.

In the context of the negative impact of the pandemic, the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Thursday (May 20) organised a long discussion, which was participated by the member states of the organisation.

As a result of the discussion, a draft outcome document has been formulated which will be adopted in the upcoming 109th International Labour Conference (ILC) to be held virtually on June 3-19, said a press release of Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva on Friday.

With a view to seeking the views and consent of the member states on the draft Covid-19 outcome document, the final round of negotiation will take place prior to the upcoming ILC.

Mentionable, Bangladesh played a leadership role as the Representative of the Asia Pacific Group in the drafting of the document.