Bangladesh reports 26 Covid deaths, 1,504 new cases

With the deaths of 26 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,310.

During this timeline, 1,504 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,86,698.

Health authorities also reported 1,529 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,29,039, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 482 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 18,399 samples and tested 18,294.

With this, a total of 57,93,177 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 8.22 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.58 per cent.

Among 32 deaths, one was in his 20s, one in his 30s, two in their 40s, and eight are in their 50s while 14 are above 60 years. Of them, three were from Dhaka, six from Chattogram, 10 from Khulna, four from Rajshahi and one each from Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.67 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.56 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 34,46,235 people globally and infected 16,58,98,363 while 14,66,08,284 made recovery as of today afternoon.