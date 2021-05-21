Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China

China has decided to give more six lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine as gift to Bangladesh, said Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Dhaka on Friday.

It said bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over phone.

During the talks, the Chinese Foreign Minister assured the Bangladesh Foreign Minister of providing more six lakh doses of vaccine under the second phase.

The Chinese Embassy said China keeps a close eye of coronavirus transmission in Bangladesh. China is concerned about the shortfall in supplies to Bangladesh in the wake of huge demand of vaccine. China’s announcement of providing vaccine as gift under the second phase is a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

Earlier, China provided Bangladesh 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine, which arrived in Dhaka on May 12. At that time, China also provided AD syringes along with the vaccine.