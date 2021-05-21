Bangladeshi entrepreneur gets technology innovator award in UK

Shadman Sakib, a Bangladeshi born entrepreneur in Britain, has won the Sixth Annual Technology Innovator Awards under the “Best Interactive Short Video Platform – California, USA” category.

He is the founder, chairman and CEO of WhadaTime, an interactive short video platform.

Corporate Vision, a United Kingdom (UK) based digital platform to support and guide better business practices, selected WhadaTime for the award which will be handed over within two months.

Shadman Sakib said WhadaTime is a destination for users to showcase, consume and engage with talent, ideas, and culture from anyone, anywhere.

“WhadaTime’s unique suite of AI-powered editing tools empowers content creators to unleash their creative confidence. Our mission is to showcase the world’s spontaneous talent, creativity, and passion anytime, anywhere – all through a simple tap and hold,” he added.

He said the story of WhadaTime had been filled with hardship and challenges right from its inception.

This platform is under open testing and is growing at a pace of 30% week on week with over 9,000 seconds of video content being uploaded every day.

“This is just the start, and we have achieved this almost without spending any budget on marketing, a start we achieved through our unorthodox thinking,” said Sadman.

“At WhadaTime, we dream of creating an ecosystem that breeds new genres for music, visual content, and businesses that were once thought not possible,” he added.

He said they had closed a funding round from Singapore, Turkey and the UK that valued their company at Tk241 Crore or £20 million.